Poland's prime minister says the government will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 23-01-2023 14:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 14:33 IST
- Country:
- Poland
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
