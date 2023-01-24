Don't agree with Digvijaya Singh, armed forces need not provide any proof: Rahul Gandhi on Singh's statement on surgical strike.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 13:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Don't agree with Digvijaya Singh, armed forces need not provide any proof: Rahul Gandhi on Singh's statement on surgical strike.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Rahul Gandhi
- Digvijaya Singh
Advertisement