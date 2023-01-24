Left Menu

BJP running away from election of mayor, they know that an AAP mayor will expedite work that it couldn't do: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

Updated: 24-01-2023 17:53 IST
BJP running away from election of mayor, they know that an AAP mayor will expedite work that it couldn't do: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia.
BJP running away from election of mayor, they know that an AAP mayor will expedite work that it couldn't do: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

