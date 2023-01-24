BJP running away from election of mayor, they know that an AAP mayor will expedite work that it couldn't do: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP running away from election of mayor, they know that an AAP mayor will expedite work that it couldn't do: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Sisodia
- Delhi Dy CM
Advertisement