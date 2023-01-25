SC grants eight-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish in 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 10:56 IST
