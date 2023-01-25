Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Granting interim bail to Ashish Mishra, SC directs him not to stay either in UP or Delhi during the period.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 10:57 IST
