We have decided to take bilateral cooperation to level of strategic partnership: PM Modi after talks with Egyptian Prez Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
We have decided to take bilateral cooperation to level of strategic partnership: PM Modi after talks with Egyptian Prez Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egyptian
- Fattah El-Sisi
- PM Modi
- Prez Abdel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Looking forward to hosting Egyptian President on Republic Day': Top MEA official
Karima Mokhtar, the Egyptian actress is on today’s Google Doodle
'Looking forward to hosting Egyptian President on Republic Day': Top MEA official
Italy's FM meets with Egyptian officials on migration, Libya
Egyptian president's visit expected to strengthen time-tested ties: MEA