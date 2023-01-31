Govt striving to get rid of every sign of slavery, an example is change of name from Rajpath to Kartavya Path: Prez Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt striving to get rid of every sign of slavery, an example is change of name from Rajpath to Kartavya Path: Prez Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kartavya
- Prez Murmu
- Rajpath
Advertisement