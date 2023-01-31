India's economy to grow 6.5 pc in 2023-24 compared to 7 pc in current fiscal, 8.7 pc in 2021-22: Economic Survey tabled in Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
India's economy to grow 6.5 pc in 2023-24 compared to 7 pc in current fiscal, 8.7 pc in 2021-22: Economic Survey tabled in Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- India
Advertisement