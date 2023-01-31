India is third-largest economy in the world in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms; 5th largest in terms of exchange rate: Economic Survey.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 13:03 IST
