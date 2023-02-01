National Data Governance Policy will enable anonymised data; KYC process will be simplified by adopting risk-based system: Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 11:47 IST
- Country:
- India
National Data Governance Policy will enable anonymised data; KYC process will be simplified by adopting risk-based system: Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sitharaman
- National Data Governance Policy
Advertisement