If MSMEs fail to execute contract, 95 pc of performance security will be returned to small business as part of Vivad Se Vishwas: Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 11:48 IST
- Country:
- India
If MSMEs fail to execute contract, 95 pc of performance security will be returned to small business as part of Vivad Se Vishwas: Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vivad Se Vishwas: Sitharaman
Advertisement