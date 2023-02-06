For Medical and Health Department, an amount of Rs 12,161 crore is proposed in Budget: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
For Medical and Health Department, an amount of Rs 12,161 crore is proposed in Budget: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Medical and Health Department
- Budget: Telangana Finance
- Harish Rao
Advertisement