Elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members will be held simultaneously: MCD Presiding Officer Satya Sharma.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members will be held simultaneously: MCD Presiding Officer Satya Sharma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Satya Sharma
- Standing Committee
Advertisement