Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton announces 50 million dollar Global Climate Resilience Fund for women to fight climate change.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-02-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 13:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton announces 50 million dollar Global Climate Resilience Fund for women to fight climate change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hillary Clinton
- Global Climate Resilience Fund
Advertisement