Congress and Communists ruled Tripura for over 50 years, yet there was no development: Amit Shah in Shantirbazar rally.
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-02-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress and Communists ruled Tripura for over 50 years, yet there was no development: Amit Shah in Shantirbazar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Communists
- Amit Shah
- Congress
- Shantirbazar
- Tripura
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Despite British torture they (freedom fighters in Cellular Jail) did now bow down: HM Amit Shah at Port Blair.
Amit Shah pays tributes to Netaji
PM Narendra Modi's initiative to name islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees will ensure they are remembered forever: HM Amit Shah.
Netaji liberated Andaman first: Amit Shah at Port Blair.
Amit Shah arrives in Port Blair to participate in Subhas Chandra Bose jayanti