Most opposition parties decide to participate in Parliament proceedings after three days of logjam on Adani issue: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 10:42 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
