SC refuses to entertain plea seeking to restrain lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri from taking oath as judge of Madras HC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2023 10:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 10:56 IST
