Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reports 12.94 pc fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,336.51 cr for December 2022 quarter.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 13:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
