Bombay HC says bullet train project is of national importance; dismisses plea of Godrej & Boyce against land acquisition proceedings.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
