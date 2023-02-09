Left Menu

For tribal areas, we will give greater autonomy including more legislative, executive and financial powers: BJP president Nadda on party manifesto for Tripura.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 09-02-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 13:51 IST
For tribal areas, we will give greater autonomy including more legislative, executive and financial powers: BJP president Nadda on party manifesto for Tripura.
  • Country:
  • India

For tribal areas, we will give greater autonomy including more legislative, executive and financial powers: BJP president Nadda on party manifesto for Tripura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023