For tribal areas, we will give greater autonomy including more legislative, executive and financial powers: BJP president Nadda on party manifesto for Tripura.
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 09-02-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
For tribal areas, we will give greater autonomy including more legislative, executive and financial powers: BJP president Nadda on party manifesto for Tripura.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement