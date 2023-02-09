Gauhati HC nixes NIA court order, allows probe agency to frame charges against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi for anti-CAA stir.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Gauhati HC nixes NIA court order, allows probe agency to frame charges against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi for anti-CAA stir.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gauhati HC
- Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi
Advertisement