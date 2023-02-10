Calcutta HC orders WBBSE to cancel jobs of 1911 illegally appointed Group D employees in Bengal govt-sponsored and-aided schools.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 12:59 IST
Calcutta HC orders WBBSE to cancel jobs of 1911 illegally appointed Group D employees in Bengal govt-sponsored and-aided schools.
