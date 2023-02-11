Under the leadership of the Indian government agencies, police forces of the entire country carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like PFI and succeeded: Amit Shah.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 09:46 IST
Under the leadership of the Indian government agencies, police forces of the entire country carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like PFI and succeeded: Amit Shah.
