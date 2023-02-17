IndiGo plans flights to Nairobi, Jakarta, some central Asian destinations: Pieter Elbers to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 10:02 IST
- Country:
- India
IndiGo plans flights to Nairobi, Jakarta, some central Asian destinations: Pieter Elbers to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asian
- Jakarta
- Pieter Elbers
- Nairobi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump, dollar eases after Powell comments
Asian stocks rise after Fed sees inflation improving
Judoka Manish Mann aims to win gold for India at Asian Games
India’s top runners aim to qualify for Asian Games from New Delhi Marathon on Feb 26
Olympics-Russians' Asian route to Games not yet final-IOC's Lalovic