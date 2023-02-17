We have very good dialogue with Indian government on energy security issues: US Asst Secretary of State for Energy Geoffrey R Pyatt to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 16:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
