Nikki Yadav murder: Court extends Sahil Gehlot's police custody by 2 days; five other accused sent to 14-day judicial custody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 15:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Nikki Yadav murder: Court extends Sahil Gehlot's police custody by 2 days; five other accused sent to 14-day judicial custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sahil Gehlot's
- Nikki
Advertisement