Linkage of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow is a new milestone in India-Singapore relations, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 11:18 IST
