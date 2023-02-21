Shiv Sena office in Parliament House allotted to Eknath Shinde-led faction: Lok Sabha Secretariat.
Updated: 21-02-2023 13:00 IST
Shiv Sena office in Parliament House allotted to Eknath Shinde-led faction: Lok Sabha Secretariat.
