Incidents of unruly behaviour by air passengers under control; rules are now strictly enforced: DGCA chief Arun Kumar to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 13:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
