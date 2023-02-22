UP Finance Minister proposes Rs 3,600 cr to provide tablets/smartphones to eligible students under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-02-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 11:43 IST
- Country:
- India
UP Finance Minister proposes Rs 3,600 cr to provide tablets/smartphones to eligible students under Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme
- Rs 3
- 600
Advertisement