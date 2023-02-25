It seems there is conspiracy to disrupt country's democracy by BJP, but Congress trying to unite India: Party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | Navaraipur | Updated: 25-02-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
It seems there is conspiracy to disrupt country's democracy by BJP, but Congress trying to unite India: Party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- India
- Congress
Advertisement