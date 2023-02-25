DNA of those in power in Delhi anti-poor as they are attacking them: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at party's plenary session.
PTI | Navaraipur | Updated: 25-02-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 12:04 IST
- Country:
- India
DNA of those in power in Delhi anti-poor as they are attacking them: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at party's plenary session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Delhi
- Congress
Advertisement