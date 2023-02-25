We must tackle BJP regime with vigour, reach out to people and convey our message with clarity: Sonia Gandhi at Cong's plenary session.
PTI | Navaraipur | Updated: 25-02-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 12:48 IST
- Country:
- India
We must tackle BJP regime with vigour, reach out to people and convey our message with clarity: Sonia Gandhi at Cong's plenary session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement