Nitish tied up with Sonia Gandhi's Congress, Lalu Prasad's RJD for his PM ambitions: Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar rally.
PTI | Bettiah | Updated: 25-02-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 13:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Nitish tied up with Sonia Gandhi's Congress, Lalu Prasad's RJD for his PM ambitions: Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Bihar
- Congress
- Sonia Gandhi's
- Nitish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
During the past seven decades in internal security, we have seen several ups and downs and also several challenging times: Amit Shah.
Amit Shah to visit Karnataka today
Under the leadership of the Indian government agencies, police forces of the entire country carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like PFI and succeeded: Amit Shah.
By banning the Popular Front of India recently, we have presented a successful example for the world to see: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
After 8 years, the government was to a large extent successful in controlling terror incidents in J&K, insurgency in the North-East and Left wing extremism: Amit Shah.