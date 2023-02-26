God is with you. I pray to god that you return from jail soon: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of Dy CM Manish Sisodia's questioning by CBI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2023 09:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 09:26 IST
