Going to jail for country, society not curse, it is matter of pride: Delhi CM Kejriwal amid apprehensions of Dy CM Sisodia's arrest by CBI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2023 09:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 09:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Going to jail for country, society not curse, it is matter of pride: Delhi CM Kejriwal amid apprehensions of Dy CM Sisodia's arrest by CBI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dy CM Sisodia's
- Kejriwal
- Delhi CM
Advertisement