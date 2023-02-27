Delhi excise policy case: Arrested minister Manish Sisodia's counsel opposes before court CBI's application seeking his custody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 15:32 IST
