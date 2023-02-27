Delhi LG cleared changes in excise policy, Manish Sisodia's lawyer tells court, adding CBI wants to go after elected govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 16:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi LG cleared changes in excise policy, Manish Sisodia's lawyer tells court, adding CBI wants to go after elected govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Sisodia's
- Delhi LG
Advertisement