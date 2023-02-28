Odd News Roundup: Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 10:40 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe
Malaysian reptile enthusiast Yap Ming Yang hopes visitors to his pet-friendly cafe will learn to appreciate snakes and lizards as much as they do furrier creatures such as dogs and cats. Bearded dragons, leopard geckos, and corn snakes are among the species resting in glass tanks stacked around Yap's cafe on the outskirts of Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, species he says are commonly bred in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Snakes
- lizards
- desserts
- Malaysia
- Kuala Lumpur
- pet-friendly cafe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Snakes can hear more than you think: Study
Did you know snakes can hear and react to airborne sounds?
Odd News Roundup: Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe
Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe
Odd News Roundup: Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe