There won't be hung assembly in any northeastern state; NDA will form govt in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya: NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-02-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 14:21 IST
- Country:
- India
