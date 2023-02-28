Excise scam: Policy decisions were taken at different rung and no money was recovered, says lawyer A M Singhvi on behalf of Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2023 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Excise scam: Policy decisions were taken at different rung and no money was recovered, says lawyer A M Singhvi on behalf of Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sisodia
- A M Singhvi
Advertisement