Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for their appointment to the Cabinet: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 11:28 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
