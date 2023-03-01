Forty delegations, including 13 from international organisations, expected to participate in G20 foreign ministers' meeting: FS Kwatra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Forty delegations, including 13 from international organisations, expected to participate in G20 foreign ministers' meeting: FS Kwatra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FS Kwatra
Advertisement