It will be one of largest gathering of foreign ministers to be hosted by any G20 presidency: FS Kwatra on G20 foreign ministers' meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 12:13 IST
- Country:
- India
It will be one of largest gathering of foreign ministers to be hosted by any G20 presidency: FS Kwatra on G20 foreign ministers' meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FS Kwatra
Advertisement