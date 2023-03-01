CM Arvind Kejriwal heads Cabinet, is in position to influence ongoing probe in liquor policy case, says BJP seeking his resignation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 16:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
