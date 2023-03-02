NDPP's Hekhani Jakhalu wins Dimapur-III seat by 1,536 votes, becoming first woman to be elected to Nagaland Assembly.
PTI | Kohima | Updated: 02-03-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 13:27 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
