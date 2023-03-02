We are announcing establishment of 'Start Up Bridge' between India and Italy: PM Modi after talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
We are announcing establishment of 'Start Up Bridge' between India and Italy: PM Modi after talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Italy
- PM Modi
- India
- Giorgia Meloni
Advertisement