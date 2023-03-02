BJP-backed AJSU Party candidate Sunita Choudhary wins Ramgarh by-poll in Jharkhand by 21,970 votes, defeating UPA nominee: EC.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-03-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 17:08 IST
BJP-backed AJSU Party candidate Sunita Choudhary wins Ramgarh by-poll in Jharkhand by 21,970 votes, defeating UPA nominee: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
