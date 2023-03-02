Left Menu

Cabinet calls parties to remain committed to wage negotiations process

Gungubele reminded those who are planning to strike to do so in a peaceful manner and refrain from any form of intimidation and destruction of infrastructure and properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-03-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 19:35 IST
Cabinet calls parties to remain committed to wage negotiations process
Cabinet has also commended the 2023 National Budget, giving effect to critical interventions outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA). Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cabinet has reiterated its call for all parties to remain committed to the process of the Public Service Co-Ordinating Bargaining Council Collective Agreement, and to arrive at a solution that serves the best interests of the country.

“It is vitally important that we all work together for the good of our nation and her people.  While the right to strike is protected, it must be done in a responsible manner that upholds our democracy and rule of law,” Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday. 

Gungubele reminded those who are planning to strike to do so in a peaceful manner and refrain from any form of intimidation and destruction of infrastructure and properties.

2023 National Budget commended

Cabinet has also commended the 2023 National Budget, giving effect to critical interventions outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Gungubele said the speech detailed plans to tackle the energy challenge, reduce unemployment, poverty and the rising cost of living, including combating crime and corruption.

“While balancing our commitments to fiscal discipline, economic growth and investment and the social wage continue to receive the bulk of public resources, with R66 billion allocated to Social Development and R36 billion to fund the extension of the COVID-19 social relief of distress grant until 31 March 2024,” Gungubele said.

He said the increased allocations for all three spheres of government will also help alleviate some of the financial pressures, particularly in health, education, and free basic services where the costs of providing services are rising. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

 

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering charges

Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023