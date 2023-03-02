Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma called Union HM Amit Shah and sought his support to form new government: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-03-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma called Union HM Amit Shah and sought his support to form new government: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Google, Twitter, Meta face tougher EU online content rules
Twitter closes offices in Delhi, Mumbai; staff asked to work from home
Google, Twitter, Meta, Apple face tougher EU online content rules
Mumbai police track down debt-ridden man after his Twitter post talks of suicide
Twitter to charge users to secure accounts via text message